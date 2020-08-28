Advertisement

Planes to fly in formation to celebrate 100th anniversary of Burlington airport

Beta Technologies electric plane
Beta Technologies electric plane(Burlington International Airport)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Planes will be flying in formation over several Vermont communities to celebrate Burlington Airports 100th anniversary on Friday.

The planes will also fly to say thanks to all first responders.

Beta Technologies developed an electric plane and will fly a 5-ship formation over Shelburne, the Burlington waterfront, Colchester, University of Vermont Medical Center and the airport.

The flight starts at 12:40 p.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vt. Health Dept. investigating COVID ‘situation’ in Rutland County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
The Vermont Department of Health is investigating what they're calling a COVID-19 "situation" in Rutland County that may be related to a large gathering.

News

Some Vermont schools not assigning lockers this year

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Students in some Vermont schools aren’t getting assigned a locker this year, as schools try to limit touch points and hallway gatherings.

News

South Burlington not assigning lockers this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
Students in some Vermont schools aren’t getting assigned a locker this year as schools try to limit touch points and hallway gatherings.

News

Hartford High School removes "unpopular" lockers

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hartford High School principal says students are hardly using lockers.

Latest News

News

Cooler weather forces restaurants to think about switching gears

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
When the weather’s bad, restaurants that rely on outdoor seating to survive, struggle to make money. As the fall weather creeps in and temperatures drop, restaurants will have an even greater challenge.

News

9-year-old killed in crash with SUV

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say a child riding her bicycle was killed when she was hit by an SUV in Jericho on Thursday.

News

Police: Two men fired shots at car with kids inside

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Two men are under investigation after police say they shot at at car that had children inside.

News

Man steals cash from South Burlington gas station

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
South Burlington Police are trying to identify a man who stole money from a gas station store.

News

Restaurant's work to adjust as winter gets closer

Updated: 7 hours ago
When the weather’s bad, restaurants that rely on outdoor seating to survive, struggle to make money. As the fall weather creeps in and temperatures drop, restaurants will have an even greater challenge.

News

Vermont State Police resuming community outreach

Updated: 7 hours ago
Vermont State Police say they’re restarting community conversations that stalled in March because of the pandemic, and they’re kicking off in Richmond.