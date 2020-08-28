Planes to fly in formation to celebrate 100th anniversary of Burlington airport

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Planes will be flying in formation over several Vermont communities to celebrate Burlington Airports 100th anniversary on Friday.

The planes will also fly to say thanks to all first responders.

Beta Technologies developed an electric plane and will fly a 5-ship formation over Shelburne, the Burlington waterfront, Colchester, University of Vermont Medical Center and the airport.

The flight starts at 12:40 p.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.