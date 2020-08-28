Advertisement

Rutland Rec, Castleton team up on day camp to help working families

Castleton University and the Rutland Rec Department are teaming up on a day camp to help out working families when schools reopen.
Castleton University and the Rutland Rec Department are teaming up on a day camp to help out working families when schools reopen.(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - As kids return to school through a hybrid or remote learning model, working parents are questioning what to do for child care. Our Olivia Lyons tells you about one partnership that has come out of this pandemic to take some of the burden off parents.

The Rutland Recreation and Parks Department is partnering with Castleton University to provide a structured day camp for working families.

“I’m actually very excited about the structure we set up and, of course, the partnership with Castleton is what’s going to really make the program,” said Kim Peters of the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department.

As schools chose remote or hybrid learning methods and Peters saw many of her summer camp counselors not returning to college this fall, she began to wonder what the Castleton University Education program was planning.

For this program, parents drop their kids in grades K-6 off at the Courcelle Building in Rutland on remote learning days. That’s where Castleton University early education majors mentor students through their school day.

“We call them mentors because we’re not really their teachers, we’re there for more emotional support, technological support,” said Eliza Tooley, a senior at Castleton and a mentor-adviser.

Tooley says preparing for the day camp has already taught her a lot.

“This will give me such a great experience as I go into my career as a classroom teacher,” she said.

All education students have been offered this program for credit through the university. This allows education majors to hone their one-on-one teaching skills.

“Really feel sort of a sense of the teacher relationship with a student rather than an observer or a partner, they’ll have a little autonomy,” said Anne Slonaker of Castleton University.

The camp is scheduled for eight weeks but may be extended.

Slots are open first for children of teachers and health care workers, but anyone is welcome to sign up. And it’s not just for Rutland City residents, but people in surrounding towns, as well.

It costs about $20 a day and there is financial assistance.

“We will do everything we can to continue to serve the need that is out there,” Peters said.

At this time, there are six students signed up for the day camp, but Peters expects more by the weekend. There is no cutoff date, so families can still sign up.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vt. child care hub initiative scrambling to identify providers

Updated: moments ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Vermont officials are providing new details on the child care hubs the state is creating to help parents with children on a hybrid school schedule.

News

Hazard pay on the way for Vermont essential workers

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Millions in hazard pay and hospital grants are on the way to Vermonters next week as the pandemic continues to put a strain on the economy.

News

4th consecutive day of protests in Burlington

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Joe Carroll
Friday was the fourth consecutive day of protests outside the Burlington Police Station.

News

Health officials say strict COVID testing regimen for college students sets Vermont apart

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
State officials say Vermont’s college reopening is a success so far.

News

Pets with Potential: Grizzly

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
If you're looking for a handsome gray cat who would make a great companion, meet Grizzly!

Latest News

News

Vt. health officials to disregard new CDC testing guidance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont's health commissioner is pushing back against the CDC's updated testing guidance.

News

Shaheen takes virtual connected care tour

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has seen a dramatic increase in telehealth visits over the last several months. New emergency rules from the federal government helped pay for it. But now, medical center staffers are pushing to make those rules permanent.

News

Vt. health officials weigh idea of mandatory flu shots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
The Vermont Department of Health has not decided to mandate flu shots but the idea is under consideration.

News

Vermont considers renewing prison contract with CoreCivic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont is considering renewing its out-of-state prison contract with CoreCivic.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 4

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.