Some Vermont schools not assigning lockers this year

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students in some Vermont schools aren’t getting assigned a locker this year as schools try to limit touch points and hallway gatherings.

“We built a schedule that minimizes transitions and then transitions are very intentional,” said Karsten Schlenter, the principal at Tuttle Middle School.

Schlenter says lockers have been less and less important to students in recent years. Making it easier to cut down on traffic in the halls. And with fewer books, these middle school students aren’t carrying around as much.

“We want to minimize what they take along they all are issued Chromebooks, and we are going to encourage them to use their Chromebooks as much as possible, eliminate touch points,” said Schlenter.

Across the parking lot at the high school, teachers there are taking it a step further.

Tune in to Channel 3 This Morning Friday morning from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. to see how lawn chairs will be an important part of the school year.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.