BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic’s social distancing guidelines have led to a renaissance for drive-in movie theaters, as people search for a safe way to spend a night out.

Eva Sollberger from our media partner Seven Days shows you the sights and sounds from some of Vermont’s drive-ins in this “Stuck in Vermont.” Watch the video to see.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.