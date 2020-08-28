Study: Farms should share costs to support bee habitats

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Pollinators pollinate 90% of plants on earth and 70% of our crops.

Research shows we can support them by making pollinator-friendly habitats in or near farmlands. But what’s been unclear so far is whether the cost of setting aside that land is worth it to farms.

A new study on bees from the Gund Institute at UVM says yes, but only if farms work together.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Gund Institute Director Taylor Ricketts about the findings and what’s next. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for more on the research.

