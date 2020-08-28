Advertisement

Suspect arrested in slaying of 2 boys at Florida home

Mark Wilson Jr. was arrested Thursday night by Putnam County deputies in connection with the slaying of two boys.
Mark Wilson Jr. was arrested Thursday night by Putnam County deputies in connection with the slaying of two boys.(Source: Putnam County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELROSE, Fla (Gray News) - A man was arrested late Thursday in connection with the deaths of two boys slain inside their home.

Putnam County deputies said they arrested Mark Wilson, Jr., 30, of Melrose for the killing of Robert Baker, 12, and Tayten Baker, 14.

Authorities said the family knows Wilson well. A motive for the slayings hasn’t yet been disclosed.

The boys’ mother awoke and found the boys with traumatic injuries at the home Wednesday morning. Officials said in addition to their mother, a younger sibling was in the home at the time and were both unharmed.

The sheriff’s office says an autopsy done on Thursday confirmed the 12 and 14-year-old were murdered.

Their father is a long-distance truck driver and was on the way back to the area when he learned of his sons’ deaths.

Authorities say both parents are cooperating with investigators.

Calling the suspect a “sick monster,” Sheriff Gator DeLoach also extended condolences to the parents: “As a parent, the murders of Robert and Tayten are an unimaginable loss to a family. I can’t begin to understand the anguish their parents are suffering.”

Mark Wilson, the sick monster responsible for Tayten and Robert’s brutal murder was arrested last night. Very quickly...

Posted by Gator DeLoach on Friday, August 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WJXT via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Latest News

National Politics

Protesters try to drown out Trump speech, yell at Sen. Paul

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A crowd of protesters surrounded U.S. Sen. Rand Paul as he was leaving the White House following the Republican National Convention early Friday, shouting for the legislator from Kentucky to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor.

News

Planes to fly in formation to celebrate 100th anniversary of Burlington airport

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Planes will be flying in formation over several Vermont communities to celebrate Burlington Airports 100th anniversary on Friday.

News

Vt. Health Dept. investigating COVID ‘situation’ in Rutland County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
The Vermont Department of Health is investigating what they're calling a COVID-19 "situation" in Rutland County that may be related to a large gathering.

News

Some Vermont schools not assigning lockers this year

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Students in some Vermont schools aren’t getting assigned a locker this year, as schools try to limit touch points and hallway gatherings.

Latest News

National Politics

RNC: Trump emphasizes 'law and order' at White House RNC address

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Trump's acceptance speech closes out two weeks of unconventional conventions.

News

South Burlington not assigning lockers this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
Students in some Vermont schools aren’t getting assigned a locker this year as schools try to limit touch points and hallway gatherings.

National

Laura downgraded to a tropical storm as it makes its way towards the Atlanta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Laura downgraded to a tropical storm as it makes its way towards the Atlanta.

News

Hartford High School removes "unpopular" lockers

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hartford High School principal says students are hardly using lockers.

National

Weakened but still dangerous, Laura to pose continued threat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura crashed ashore Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane near the Louisiana line with Texas.

News

Cooler weather forces restaurants to think about switching gears

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
When the weather’s bad, restaurants that rely on outdoor seating to survive, struggle to make money. As the fall weather creeps in and temperatures drop, restaurants will have an even greater challenge.