Trump campaign moves location of New Hampshire rally

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WCAX) - The Trump campaign has changed the location of the president’s rally Friday in New Hampshire.

It was set to be held at a hangar near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. But as of Thursday night, it was moved to a different hangar in nearby Londonderry. It’s still set to start at 6 p.m.

The campaign hasn’t said why the location was changed. Click here for more details on the event, including the exact location.

The campaign visit comes after his first planned rally in the Granite State was canceled last month. The campaign blamed an incoming tropical storm, but the president told a reporter it was because of COVID concerns.

Per an executive order made by Gov. Chris Sununu, anyone attending an event with 100 people or more must wear a face covering if people cannot be six feet apart. So unlike at Thursday night’s convention, masks will be required to attend the New Hampshire event.

New Hampshire is considered a battleground state in the November election. Hillary Clinton won the state in 2016 but only by a razor-thin margin.

