Two men in jail, accused of shooting a car with two children inside

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men are spending the night in jail, and are accused of firing at a vehicle with two children inside.

The Morristown Police Department responded to the shooting complaint on Elmore Road on Thursday afternoon.

The victim told police they pulled into a driveway, and two shots were fired at them.

The car was hit twice, but the two adults and two children in the vehicle at the time were not hurt.

One of the shooters was identified as 25-year-old Brandon Emmons of Hyde Park.

He faces multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder.

Police also identified the second shooter as 30-year-old Shaka Africa of Northfield.

Africa is being held on a furlough violation pending other charges.

Police continue to investigate the case.

