Advertisement

Two men in jail, accused of shooting a car with two children inside

(KOSA)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men are spending the night in jail, and are accused of firing at a vehicle with two children inside.

The Morristown Police Department responded to the shooting complaint on Elmore Road on Thursday afternoon.

The victim told police they pulled into a driveway, and two shots were fired at them.

The car was hit twice, but the two adults and two children in the vehicle at the time were not hurt.

One of the shooters was identified as 25-year-old Brandon Emmons of Hyde Park.

He faces multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder.

Police also identified the second shooter as 30-year-old Shaka Africa of Northfield.

Africa is being held on a furlough violation pending other charges.

Police continue to investigate the case.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man steals cash from South Burlington gas station

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
South Burlington Police are trying to identify a man who stole money from a gas station store.

News

Restaurant's work to adjust as winter gets closer

Updated: 15 minutes ago
When the weather’s bad, restaurants that rely on outdoor seating to survive, struggle to make money. As the fall weather creeps in and temperatures drop, restaurants will have an even greater challenge.

News

Vermont State Police resuming community outreach

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Vermont State Police say they’re restarting community conversations that stalled in March because of the pandemic, and they’re kicking off in Richmond.

News

Blake protests reignite Burlington Police excessive force allegations

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Black Lives Matter protesters remained camped out outside the Burlington Police Department late Thursday for what will be the third consecutive night. They’re calling for justice for Jacob Blake, a Black man shot by police in Wisconsin last weekend, and also for the removal of Burlington officers who have also been accused of using excessive force.

News

Restaurant’s work to adjust as winter gets closer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
When the weather’s bad, restaurants that rely on outdoor seating to survive, struggle to make money. As the fall weather creeps in and temperatures drop, restaurants will have an even greater challenge.

Latest News

News

Vermont State Police reaching out to the community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Vermont State Police say they’re restarting community conversations that stalled in March because of the pandemic, and they’re kicking off in Richmond.

News

Study: Farms should share costs to support bee habitats

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
New research suggests farms must work together to support pollinators. Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with one of the authors of the study about their findings.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Study: Farms should share costs to support bee habitats

Updated: 4 hours ago
Pollinators pollinate 90% of plants on earth and 70% of our crops.

News

Plan to streamline part of Burlington bike path route takes shape

Updated: 5 hours ago
A long-awaited change to the Burlington Bike Path is gaining momentum. Our Christina Guessferd shows you how the city is planning to reconfigure the railway.