Vermont considers COVID aid for ski resorts amid pandemic

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is considering a plan to help the state’s ski resorts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bennington Banner reports the plan being proposed by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development would come from a $133 million economic development proposal being developed for sole proprietor-owned firms and businesses that didn’t meet requirements for grant funding in earlier spending bills.

Deputy Commerce Secretary Ted Brady said the industry will need help in dealing with restrictions that will limit lodging capacity and mandate social distancing. Most ski resort businesses in the state meant they were shut out of previous rounds of CARES Act business aid, he said.

“When we look at winter coming forward, we know we have to put restrictions on ski areas that we haven’t published yet,” Brady told the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development on Wednesday. “We’re anticipating having to tell them they’re going to be capacity-restricted on their lodges and capacity-restricted or travel-restricted on their hotels.”

The ski industry brings about 4 million visitors to Vermont each year.

“They cannot survive unless we give them some resources to do things differently, for instance getting winter tents with heaters established for day lodge operations, to put in place new ticket and new line systems so you can maintain social distancing,” he said.

