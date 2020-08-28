Advertisement

Vermont considers renewing prison contract with CoreCivic

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is considering renewing its out-of-state prison contract with CoreCivic.

That’s the company that owns the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Mississippi where 185 Vermont inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

The current contract expires in October.

Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith says if the state signs another contract with CoreCivic, it would be for only one year.

Vermont sends inmates out of state because it doesn’t have enough beds for all its prisoners.

