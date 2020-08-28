Vermont State Police reaching out to the community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they’re restarting community conversations that stalled in March because of the pandemic, and they’re kicking off in Richmond.

In March, the Saint Albans barracks launched a weekly outreach forum with local towns and Police Department.

Troopers hope these forums will bridge communication gaps with the public and help them find out what people want and need from their local and state law enforcement.

“They can help provide the help to the community, and have us partner with them,” said Lieutenant Jerry Partin with Vermont State Police. “And the more inclusive you are and the more you have for solutions and problem solving, the better you are.”

Lieutenant Jerry Partin says these discussions will hopefully lead to more transparency within local communities and fewer calls to the State Police.

