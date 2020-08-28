Advertisement

Vt. child care hub initiative scrambling to identify providers

State officials say planning for child care hubs is moving forward quickly.
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are providing new details on the child care hubs the state is creating to help parents with children on a hybrid school schedule.

Many Vermont K-12 students return to school in just over one week and officials are scrambling to identify as many of the 73 child care hubs as possible and get them up and running as soon as possible.

Miranda Gray, the state’s school-age child care hub project manager, projects that If each location can provide care for about 100 students, there would be enough slots for the estimated 7,000 in need. “Right now, what we are trying to focus on is who can provide a lot of capacity to sites of around 100 or more,” Gray said.

She says they have identified eight entities in six counties to provide care for about 1,800 students. “That’s what we’re trying to help with first, but then we certainly know there will be areas of the state where we will need smaller hubs to meet the need in those communities,” Gray said.

The nonprofit Vermont Afterschool is making sure possible site locations make sense based on school district learning plans and community needs. Agency of Human Services Commissioner Mike Smith says there is a specific need for site locations in Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Springfield, Bennington, and Saint Johnsbury. But at this time, nothing is set in stone and the number of locations out of the 73 desired is unknown.

“It’s too early to really determine because some of the entities are having to look at potential locations -- if they will work for this purpose,” Gray said.

She says the hubs will each be in charge of hiring a site director and staff. Vermont Afterschool and Let’s Grow Kids are helping with staffing, which Smith says is a challenge they’ll look at next week. “With the realization we can’t poach off the existing system,” Smith said. He says over 150 entities have shown interest in participating in the project including private businesses, licensed child care centers, after school programs, medical centers, and community centers. Additional sites will most likely be announced during next week’s governor’s press briefing.

Gray says each hub will set its price based on their budget. Part of that budget depends if they need to rent space for the site.

The state also has $6.9 million set aside to help fund the project. She says parents should call DCF’s child care specialist to learn about local options available and when a hub site will be created in their area.

