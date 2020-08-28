Advertisement

Vt. health officials weigh idea of mandatory flu shots

(WBKO)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health has not decided to mandate flu shots but the idea is under consideration.

Friday Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said they will be discussing the state’s efforts to get people to get the flu shot in the coming weeks.

He says it’s key to make sure that we prevent a so-called twindemic of COVID-19 and the flu. They especially want kids and teens to get flu shots.

But Levine says there has been no decision to require universal flu shots for K-12 students. Only Massachusetts has decided to do that.

Levine said he is considering the pros and cons of the idea like he would any other option.

