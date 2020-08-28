Vermont man charged with child sex assault
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bethel man faces child sex assault charges.
Police arrested Scott Benoit‚ 44, on Thursday in connection with an investigation that began earlier this month. Authorities say Benoit assaulted a juvenile from 2016 to 2018.
Benoit faces a slew of charges including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and disseminating indecent material to a minor.
He’s due in court Friday.
