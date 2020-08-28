World’s Tallest Filing Cabinet to move from current Burlington spot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - File this under new location: the World’s Tallest Filing Cabinet will soon have a new home, albeit just 100 feet away from its current spot.

The city of Burlington wants the structure, made up of individual file cabinets, moved to make way for construction of the proposed Champlain Parkway.

The rusting steel structure was built in 2002 by architect Bren Alvarez in response to years of delays building the new bypass into downtown Burlington, then called the Southern Connector.

Standing just over 40 feet, the tower in Flynn Ave. has been a must-stop for people looking for a little Vermont weirdness, like John Vitale and his family visiting from Stamford, Connecticut.

“Well, we drove up to drop off a friend’s son at graduate school at UVM and I was looking at sights to see around the Burlington area and, come on, you got to see that,” Vitale said.

His verdict? Not impressive as he thought it would be because it’s hidden by overgrown grass and trees.

The new location will be out in the open. A 10-foot pedestal has already been built.

Sara Katz from Burlington City Arts says she’s excited the piece will be more visible for people from around the world to see.

