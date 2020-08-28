Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It’s been a beautiful day, but there is some wet weather on the way for the weekend.

Saturday, a strong frontal system will be moving in from the upper Midwest bringing showers and thunderstorms, especially from late morning and through the afternoon. There could be some locally heavy downpours, and it will be muggy. The remnants of former Hurricane Laura will be staying well down to our south on Saturday, but may feed a little bit of rain into the front as it comes through tomorrow afternoon.

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days, but there is still the chance for just a few showers, mainly north, as a weak trough of low pressure swings through.

Monday and Tuesday are looking good with a mix of sun and clouds as we transition from August into September.

Another frontal system could bring us some showers late Wednesday into Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Nice, sunny,, warmer end to the week today. Showers, t-storms on Saturday could drop some heavy downpours. Sunday the better weekend day.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 9 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Friday we catch a bit of a break before some very wet weather arrives in time for the weekend!

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Showers, thunderstorms today, and cool. Warmer, sunnier Friday. Wet weekend ahead.

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:47 AM EDT

Forecast

Evening Weather webcast

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
Your Wednesday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Brrrrr! What a difference a day makes! Fall weather arrived on the wings of northwest winds!