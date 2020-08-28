BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It’s been a beautiful day, but there is some wet weather on the way for the weekend.

Saturday, a strong frontal system will be moving in from the upper Midwest bringing showers and thunderstorms, especially from late morning and through the afternoon. There could be some locally heavy downpours, and it will be muggy. The remnants of former Hurricane Laura will be staying well down to our south on Saturday, but may feed a little bit of rain into the front as it comes through tomorrow afternoon.

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days, but there is still the chance for just a few showers, mainly north, as a weak trough of low pressure swings through.

Monday and Tuesday are looking good with a mix of sun and clouds as we transition from August into September.

Another frontal system could bring us some showers late Wednesday into Thursday.

