Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We’ll be getting back to sunshine & warmer temperatures again today after that cool, wet Thursday. But get outside & enjoy it today. The weekend will start out wet & stormy.

A bubble of high pressure over the northeast will give us more & more sunshine today after some clouds & fog in the morning. Temperatures will come back up to near normal (normal high for Burlington is now 77°).

A strong frontal system will be moving in from the upper midwest on Saturday to start the weekend. That front will be bringing showers & thunderstorms, especially from late morning and through the afternoon. There could be some locally heavy downpours, and it will be muggy. The remnants of former Hurricane Laura will be staying well down to our south on Satuday, but may feed a little bit of rain into the front as it comes through tomorrow afternoon.

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days, but not perfect. There will be some sunshine, especially the farther south you are, but also, still the chance for just a few showers, mainly north, as a weak trough of low pressure swings through.

We’ll clear out to start next week. Monday & Tuesday are looking like fine, late summer days as we transition from August into September.

Most of Wednesday should be fine, but another frontal system could bring us some showers late Wednesday into Thursday.

Take MAX Advantage of the fine, late summer weather today! -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

