A much quieter end to the weekend.

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A strong cold front will continue to bring scattered thunderstorms until around midnight. A few may be strong or severe early, with damaging wind. Things will quiet down after midnight as the cold front moves by, with partly cloudy skies and lower humidity. Sunday will be a decent day, with partly sunny skies and just an isolated shower. It will be cooler with highs in the 60s. Sunday night will be crisp, with lows in the 40s, and maybe a few upper 30s in the sheltered valleys.

We’ll have beautiful weather for Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance for showers will come Wednesday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday as another cold front moves through. This will be followed by pleasant and mild conditions for Friday and Saturday.

