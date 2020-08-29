Champlain welcomes students to campus amidst COVID-19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As of Wednesday, the University of Vermont is reporting, none of the nearly 1,300 students, faculty, and staff on and off campus have tested positive for COVID19. But, another few hundred college students are arriving in Burlington this weekend.

Luke McCarthy, an incoming freshman at Champlain College, says he’s ready to start his college career. He says beyond masks and COVID testing, he’s had a pretty normal college experience so far.

“So our student body is so small to begin with, and I’m hoping everyone here has been responsible,” McCarthy said. “But you know, I think Burlington and overall the state of Vermont has handled the outbreak really well. Some of it is different. Certainly not the box carrying, I think that would’ve been the same, but I was fortunate to make friends sort of before we even came on campus which is really nice.”

Students like Luke McCarthy and Emily Hamner moving in over the weekend have had to self-quarantine in their hometowns for two weeks before coming to campus, and they’re all going to be expected to get tested for COVID19 on Monday.

“There’s only zero cases so far so I’m hoping it’ll stay that way,” said Hamner. “I’m still a little bit anxious about it, but definitely not as bad as it could be.”

The College expects over 500 students to move in over the course of the weekend, and they’ll be expected to quarantine until their Day 7 test results come back negative. Kerry Sleeper, a Champlain alum who’s assisting the state in overseeing emergency operations, is also serving as a special advisor to the college. He believes the trick to keeping everyone safe is making sure the community doesn’t get lazy and stays prepared.

“Whether it’s the city, the community, the college itself, the students -- undoubtedly at some point we will have some positive test, and no one should be surprised by that,” Sleeper said.

College officials say they’ve kept a couple buildings empty to house any students who test positive for the virus. While those students quarantine, staff will delivery meals and supplies to the dorm. Officials say every student will get tested each week for the rest of the semester.

