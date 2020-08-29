Drunk driver, drives on wrong side of the Highway in Norwich

A drunk driver arrested after driving the wrong way on the highway.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a wrong way driver on Interstate 91 this morning just before 1 am.

25-year-old Curtis Emerson of Hartford was stopped after driving southbound in the northbound lane in Norwich.

Four police departments responded to stop Emerson - Vermont State Police, Thetford Police Department, Norwich Police Department and Hartford Police Department.

He was arrested for DUI and Careless and Negligent Operation and is scheduled to appear the Superior Court of Windsor County.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

