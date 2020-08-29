Advertisement

Essex Cinemas re-opens their indoor movie theater

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Grab some popcorn, and grab your mask because the Essex Cinema has re-opened their movie theater. After five and a half months of waiting, Izaih Erno’s mom finally heard that Essex Cinemas was re-opening their indoor movie theaters.

“She asked if we wanted to go see a movie and I was excited because it’s been a long time,” Erno said. “We go to movies all the time, so it was really, crazy not being able to go to a movie for so long.”

Eric Reynolds, general manager of the Essex Cinema, says they’ve been waiting for new movies to come out before re-opening. With a few new titles coming out next week, Reynolds says they’re ready for a safe re-opening. All visitors will be required to get a temperature screening, and only seventy-five people are allowed in the lobby at one time. That said, up to sixty people are allowed in each theater, so the cinema is taking precautions to keep people moving along.

“We greet you at the door, we do a quick health check, and masks are required throughout the cinema,” Reynolds said. “We’ve changed the layout of the cinema a little bit in that, once you go in past the lobby, past the concession counter we ask that you leave a different way.”

The goal is to make the lobby less congested and keep the number of people in any one area under the limit set by the state. Izaih Erno and his family say they don’t mind the additional rules, they’re just excited to go to the movies on a Friday night.

“It’s been crazy with everything so it’s good to just, have that piece of normal back,” Erno said.

The Essex Cinema will also continue to offer a Drive-In outside movie experience as well.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

