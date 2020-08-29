Advertisement

First positive case in Middlebury College

Middlebury campus is closed to visitors to allow for student quarantine
Middlebury campus is closed to visitors to allow for student quarantine(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The first positive COVID-19 case has been identified at Middlebury College.

The school says out of 783 students tested, 709 were negative, and one came back positive.

They’re still waiting on results from 58 tests.

The college says that student is asymptomatic, and is in isolation housing.

All students living on campus are still under quarantine, and cannot leave the campus until at least September 15th.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New death connected to COVID cluster in Elizabethtown

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Another resident of the North Country New York Nursing Home has died due to the virus.

News

Essex Cinemas re-opens their indoor movie theater

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Grab some popcorn, and grab your mask because the Essex Cinema has re-opened their movie theater.

News

Essex Cinemas re-opens their indoor movie theatre

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Grab some popcorn, and grab your mask because the Essex Cinema has re-opened its movie theater.

News

Akwesasne Mohawk Casino makes big changes to reopen safely

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino in Hogansburg, New York, reopens next week. When the casino opens back up, there will be some noticeable differences. They let our Kelly O'Brien inside the casino to check out the changes.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Stuck in Vermont: Touring pop-up movie theaters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eva Sollberger
Get your popcorn ready! Eva Sollberger from our media partner Seven Days takes you on a tour of Vermont drive-in movie theaters.

News

World's Tallest Filing Cabinet to move from current Burlington spot

Updated: 5 hours ago
File this under new location: the World’s Tallest Filing Cabinet will soon have a new home, albeit just 100 feet away from its current spot.

News

Stuck in Vermont: Touring pop-up movie theaters

Updated: 5 hours ago
The pandemic’s social distancing guidelines have led to a renaissance for drive-in movie theaters, as people search for a safe way to spend a night out.

News

Trump rallies supporters in New Hampshire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
President Donald Trump’s campaign event in New Hampshire Friday comes just a day after he formally accepted his party’s nomination for president. New Hampshire of course is a swing state in the upcoming election. It’s a state Trump narrowly lost in 2016.

News

Trump rallies supporters in New Hampshire

Updated: 5 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s campaign event in New Hampshire Friday comes just a day after he formally accepted his party’s nomination for president. New Hampshire of course is a swing state in the upcoming election. It’s a state Trump narrowly lost in 2016.