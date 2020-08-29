First positive case in Middlebury College

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The first positive COVID-19 case has been identified at Middlebury College.

The school says out of 783 students tested, 709 were negative, and one came back positive.

They’re still waiting on results from 58 tests.

The college says that student is asymptomatic, and is in isolation housing.

All students living on campus are still under quarantine, and cannot leave the campus until at least September 15th.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.