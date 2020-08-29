Advertisement

Jericho Historical Society projects costs for Old Mill renovation

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Jericho Historical Society says it needs help renovating the Old Red Mill.

The Old Red Mill houses the Snowflake Bentley Museum is in need of a makeover. The riverbank supporting the building collapsed during last year’s Halloween storm. F.E.M.A. says it’ll cover 75 percent of the cost to fix the stone wall structure, but the historical society has to come up with the remaining $75,000. With their main source of revenue coming from their gift shop, the Historical Society says it has a lot of fundraising to do.

“We’ve spoken to F.E.M.A., and they put the estimate around $300,000,” said member Sue Richardson. “We’re hoping it’ll come in less than that, and until we get the final bids in, we don’t know exactly what that’s going to be, but anyway you look at it, it’s going to be substantial.”

Members say the building also has other much-needed work, like a septic system replacement. You can donate through their GoFundMe page.

Jericho Historical Society projects costs for Old Mill renovation

