New death connected to COVID cluster in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Another resident of the North Country New York Nursing Home has died due to the virus.

That makes 5 deaths overall from the Essex Center.

81 people have been infected connected to this cluster of cases.

That includes 44 residents, 30 staff members, and 7 people who have contracted COVID-19 from contact with the staff.

