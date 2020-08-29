New death connected to COVID cluster in Elizabethtown
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Another resident of the North Country New York Nursing Home has died due to the virus.
That makes 5 deaths overall from the Essex Center.
81 people have been infected connected to this cluster of cases.
That includes 44 residents, 30 staff members, and 7 people who have contracted COVID-19 from contact with the staff.
