North Country woman dies in house fire

Black Brook, N.Y.
Black Brook, N.Y.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLACK BROOK, N.Y. (WCAX) - A structure fire in the North Country has killed one.

Police say Marion T. Collins, 87, is dead after a house fire around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. It happened in the town of Black Brook. Firefighters found her inside the home and brought her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

New York State and county police are investigating the scene. An autopsy is scheduled at Glen’s Falls Hospital.

