Possible severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After some morning rain, we’ll have a brief lull before a cold front brings the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail and very heavy downpours are possible. Keep in mind if you have outdoor plans today. This activity will quickly move out later this evening, with just a few sprinkles lingering overnight. A second, much weaker cold front will come through Sunday. A few sprinkles are possible, but it will generally be partly sunny. It will be cooler, with highs in the 60s, and lows in the 40s (a few upper 30s possible).

Monday and Tuesday will be pleasant. It then turns more active Wednesday, with the chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. A few showers or a thunderstorm are possible Thursday. Dry weather returns Friday.

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Your Friday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Sharon Meyer
After a beautiful day today, our weekend will start off soggy!

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Gary Sadowsky
Nice, sunny,, warmer end to the week today. Showers, t-storms on Saturday could drop some heavy downpours. Sunday the better weekend day.

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:43 AM EDT

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT
By Sharon Meyer
Friday we catch a bit of a break before some very wet weather arrives in time for the weekend!

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT
By Gary Sadowsky
Showers, thunderstorms today, and cool. Warmer, sunnier Friday. Wet weekend ahead.

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:47 AM EDT