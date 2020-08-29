Possible severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After some morning rain, we’ll have a brief lull before a cold front brings the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail and very heavy downpours are possible. Keep in mind if you have outdoor plans today. This activity will quickly move out later this evening, with just a few sprinkles lingering overnight. A second, much weaker cold front will come through Sunday. A few sprinkles are possible, but it will generally be partly sunny. It will be cooler, with highs in the 60s, and lows in the 40s (a few upper 30s possible).

Monday and Tuesday will be pleasant. It then turns more active Wednesday, with the chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. A few showers or a thunderstorm are possible Thursday. Dry weather returns Friday.

