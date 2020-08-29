UVM COVID testing ramps up as students move in

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID testing is continues today at the University of Vermont for new and returning students. All test results from samples taken last last week to this past Wednesday have come back negative. that includes tests of 870 off campus students, and nearly 360 on campus students. Faculty and staff also tested negative. Officials at the school say students who have been here for the past three weeks have been tested multiple times, and will continue to be tested through mid-September.

“On Monday we tested probably about a thousand people,” said Kevin Hytten from the UVM COVID-19 Information and Service Center, “on Tuesday we tested about eleven-hundred, and then both Wednesday and Thursday we were at two-thousand, and today I anticipate probably another two-thousand.”

The UVM COVID center expects to test over eight-thousand students, faculty and staff by the end of the week, and will have the last of those results within 24-hours. Classes start on Monday.

