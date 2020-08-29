What to do Saturday, August 29th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX)

It’s time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Saturday.

If you are looking for some outdoor evening fun we have just the event for you. An outdoor concert. They have been popular this summer. This particular one will host the National touring singer-songwriter Hunter Paye. He was raised and studied music right here in Vermont. He has opened for acts like Train, and plays music described as “roots-rock.”

This is a free event, and will go from 6:30-8 tonight, at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greenboro Vermont.

It is suggested to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets to stretch across the lawn and enjoy the evening’s activities. There will be food at the event so it is advised to register in advance.

here is the contact info & link: Tiffany Quinn Phone: 802-533-2000 Email: boxoffice@highlandartsvt.org https://highlandartsvt.org/calendar/

It’s Independent Bookstore Day, here are three different ways to participate.

One is to visit 3 different independent book shops in the Vermont area.

Two is for today only when you preorder from a select list of print books from The Vermont Book Shop you will also receive either the audiobook version or another bestselling audiobook from that author, courtesy of Libro.fm!

Three is to attend a book shop event with authors.

Here is a link to more info: https://www.vermontbookshop.com/event/independent-bookstore-day

A live presentation about space from an out-door Astonomy deck. This is a family friendly event, that educates us about Astronomy and how our space and solar system change with the seasons. The StarSpace Astronomy Tour will take place at the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in Saint Johnsbury today at 11:30 am. It’s located at 1302 main street. Admission is free.

