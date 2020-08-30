A chilly night tonight, but a nice start to the week.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday was definitely the quieter of the two weekend days. It felt like fall, especially with the brisk breeze. It will be a chilly start to Monday, with morning lows in the 40s, and a few upper 30s in the colder pockets. High pressure will give us a pleasant afternoon, with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be dry and warmer, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday will turn a little more active with the chance for afternoon showers. Thursday will feel like summer, with highs reaching the low 80s. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible.

Another great stretch of late summer weather will come Friday through Sunday, with highs in the 70s (near 80 Sunday), and lows in the 50s.

