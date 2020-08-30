A much quieter day on the way.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The cold front that brought some strong thunderstorms Saturday has cleared the area. Sunday will be a decent day, with partly sunny skies and just an isolated shower. It will be cooler with highs in the 60s. Sunday night will be crisp, with lows in the 40s, and maybe a few upper 30s in the sheltered valleys.

We’ll have beautiful weather for Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance for showers will come Wednesday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday as another cold front moves through. This will be followed by pleasant and mild conditions for Friday and Saturday.

