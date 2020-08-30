Advertisement

Big turnout for bed building event

By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some kids without beds in Chittenden County won’t have to sleep on the floor much longer.

About 40 volunteers showed up to help “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” build beds for kids who don’t have one. That’s the second largest turnout the organization has seen since it started last year. The group spent three hours building 32 beds.

“It also gets them to experience different stages, not just sanding for three hours. They can move around to the different stations so they get a firsthand feel of what it’s like to build all of the components of the beds,” said Robert Brosseau, director of “Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chittenden County.”

He says there are currently 65 kids on the wait list for a bed. He says there’s another build on Sept. 12. On Sept. 26, they’ll attempt to make 100 beds.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

