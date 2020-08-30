Advertisement

Family celebrates birthday on the border

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - The United States and Canadian Border is still closed, putting a strain on loved ones who live on either side. Still, one family found a way to put on special celebration, together.

The Pion family knew they had to come together for their mother Annette Pion’s 81st birthday. But before then, they would have to find a way to work with the travel restrictions at the Canadian border. That’s when Lucy Neel, Annette’s daughter, reached out to border patrol and customs to see what they could do.

“I spoke with Border Patrol and Customs for both the U.S. and Canada,” the Holland resident said. “So we got permission all the way around, and it was tricky, but we did it.”

They were told they could gather on the international border, as long as it is clearly marked. Each half of the Haskell Free Library in Derby Line sits on one of the two countries, making it the perfect meeting place. Everyone understood there could be no contact between either side. This means no sharing the cake, no hugs, and no breaking the median line, but the family says they were just happy to see each other in person.

“She misses her kids, she misses her grandchildren, and she misses her great-grandchildren,” Neel said. “We thought we would at least get together and celebrate this.”

They also loved the meeting spot since it’s a family favorite.

“As a youngster, this was our Library because I’m originally from Derby Line, but it feels wonderful to see everybody,” said Claire Paradis of Quebec.

“Yes, yes the sun comes out every now and then,” said Annette Pion of Colchester. “I’m so happy that I get to see everyone on my birthday.”

Family members say that if the travel restrictions continue, they hope to be able to host similar events in the future, but they also hope the weather will be a little bit warmer.

