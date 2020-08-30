Breezy and cooler today, with lower humidity.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Much quieter conditions can be expected today. The afternoon will be partly sunny and breezy, with highs in the 60s. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but that’s about it. Tonight will feature good radiational cooling, with lows in the 40s, and maybe a few upper 30s in the sheltered valleys. High pressure will then give us a beautiful day on Monday, with warmer temperatures.

Tuesday will feel like late summer again, with highs reaching the upper 70s. Clouds will increase on Wednesday, with showers expected by afternoon. Thursday will be the warmest day, with low 80s for highs, though a few showers or thunderstorms are possible.

Pleasant weather will move in for Friday and Saturday, with highs back in the low 70s, and lows in the 50s.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.