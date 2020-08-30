Advertisement

Breezy and cooler today, with lower humidity.

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Much quieter conditions can be expected today. The afternoon will be partly sunny and breezy, with highs in the 60s. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but that’s about it. Tonight will feature good radiational cooling, with lows in the 40s, and maybe a few upper 30s in the sheltered valleys. High pressure will then give us a beautiful day on Monday, with warmer temperatures.

Tuesday will feel like late summer again, with highs reaching the upper 70s. Clouds will increase on Wednesday, with showers expected by afternoon. Thursday will be the warmest day, with low 80s for highs, though a few showers or thunderstorms are possible.

Pleasant weather will move in for Friday and Saturday, with highs back in the low 70s, and lows in the 50s.

A chilly start to Monday, with morning lows in the 40s (a few upper 30s possible). Pleasant weather will be around through Tuesday. Some showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, then the end of the week and next weekend are looking great.

Sunday will be a cooler and much quieter day. The next few days are looking really nice. Our next chance for showers will arrive Wednesday afternoon.

Any thunderstorms (some strong early) will end later this evening, with a much quieter day for Sunday. Beautiful weather can be expected for Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front will bring strong to possibly severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail and very heavy downpours are possible. Pleasant weather will then take over the next few days.

After a beautiful day today, our weekend will start off soggy!

Nice, sunny,, warmer end to the week today. Showers, t-storms on Saturday could drop some heavy downpours. Sunday the better weekend day.