Community members build beds for Chittenden County kids going without

Some kids without beds in Chittenden County won't have to sleep on the floor much longer.
Some kids without beds in Chittenden County won't have to sleep on the floor much longer.(WCAX)
By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Some kids without a bed in Chittenden County won’t have to sleep on the floor much longer.

About 40 people showed up in Essex on Saturday afternoon to help Sleep in Heavenly Peace build beds. That’s the largest turnout the organization has seen since it started last year.

Director Robert Brosseau says the group made 32 beds in three hours.

“It also gets them to experience different stages, not just sanding for three hours. They can move around to the different stations so they get a firsthand feel of what it’s like to build all of the components of the beds,” he said.

Brosseau says 65 kids are on the waiting list and the beds will be delivered this week.

There will be another bed-build on September 12. On September 26, they will host a mega build and attempt to make 100 beds.

