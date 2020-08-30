Fatal Fire in the North Country left a woman dead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

A structure fire in the North Country has left one woman dead.

Police say at about 2:15 Saturday morning they responded to a structure fire in the town of Black Brook. Firefighters found 87-year-old Marion Collins inside the home. They brought her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled at Glen’s Falls Hospital. New York State and county police are investigating the scene.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.