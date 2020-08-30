Advertisement

Mystery seeds continue to come in mail

USDA Web Post
USDA Web Post(USDA)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Mystery seeds are still arriving in people’s mailboxes.

A tweet from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture reports the department has collected more than 100 packages of seeds from across the state. The USDA still hasn’t located the source, but officials urge anyone who receives an unsolicited package of seeds to immediately contact their State plant regulatory officials. Hold onto the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label,until someone from the department contacts you.

Never plant seeds from unknown origins.

