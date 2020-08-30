Preservation Trust of Vermont receives a $75,000 Grant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

The Preservation Trust of Vermont is set to receive a $745,000 grant from the National Park Service.

The Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant Program was one of only eight applications funded nationally. This was part of the Leahy-created program to invest in historic preservation in rural communities. This program was renamed in honor of late Vermonter Paul Bruhn... A longtime champion of historic preservation and original founder of the Preservation Trust of Vermont.

The new permanent head of the organization will be Ben Doyle, starting on October 5th.

