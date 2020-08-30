Advertisement

Preservation Trust of Vermont receives a $75,000 Grant

The Preservation Trust of Vermont is set to recieve a $745,000 grant from the National Park Service.
The Preservation Trust of Vermont is set to recieve a $745,000 grant from the National Park Service.(WCAX)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

The Preservation Trust of Vermont is set to receive a $745,000 grant from the National Park Service.

The Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant Program was one of only eight applications funded nationally. This was part of the Leahy-created program to invest in historic preservation in rural communities. This program was renamed in honor of late Vermonter Paul Bruhn... A longtime champion of historic preservation and original founder of the Preservation Trust of Vermont.

The new permanent head of the organization will be Ben Doyle, starting on October 5th.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sparkling maple syrup makes breakfast a little sweeter

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
Put a little pow on your pancakes! That's the idea behind the newest creation at Runamok Maple.

News

Religious organizations confront Vermont past

Updated: 1 hour ago
Religious organizations confront Vermont past

News

Fatal Fire in the North Country left a woman dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fatal Fire in the North Country left a woman dead

News

Community members build beds for Chittenden County kids going without

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Some kids without a bed in Chittenden County won’t have to sleep on the floor much longer.

Latest News

News

What to do Sunday, August 30th

Updated: 2 hours ago
What to do Sunday, August 30th

News

Town Cobbler calling on community to bring in shoes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
One Chittenden County cobbler is asking the community to consider bringing in some old shoes.

News

UVM COVID testing ramps up as students move in

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
COVID testing is continues today at the University of Vermont for new and returning students.

News

North Country woman dies in house fire

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A structure fire in the North Country has killed one.

News

Champlain welcomes students to campus amidst COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Another few hundred college students are arriving in Burlington this weekend.

News

Jericho Historical Society projects costs for Old Mill renovation

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The Jericho Historical Society says it needs help renovating the Old Red Mill.