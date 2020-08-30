Advertisement

Religious organizations confront Vermont past

Aug. 30, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Vermont prides itself on being the first colony to have abolished slavery back on July 2nd, 1777 before becoming a sovereign state. But recent historical documents show that our state’s founder, Ethan Allen, owned slaves.

Now some local religious organizations want to confront the states past and commemorate the lives and humanity of Mother and Son, of Lavinia and Francis Parker. Burlington Rabbi Amy Small who serves the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue is working with Rev. Arnold Thomas, a friend, member of the african american community, and a pastor at the Good Lutheran Church in Jericho.

There will be plaques to commemorate the parkers, and an unveiling ceremony will take place on September 3rd at the at the Good Lutheran Church in Jericho.

