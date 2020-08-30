Advertisement

Runamok Maple offering new product to add some pow to pancakes

By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Adding a little pow to your pancakes.

That’s the idea behind the newest creation at Runamok Maple in Fairfax.

Channel 3′s Erin Brown takes you to the manufacturing plant for a look at the new product.

They say all that glitters is not gold. And that’s true. In this case - it’s maple syrup.

“It’s been a really rough year and people needed something that’s just a little goofy and a little bit fun,” says Laura Sorkin, co-owner of Runamok Maple.

Sorkin says the shimmery substance is made of pearlescent mica - an edible FDA-approved glitter.

Sorkin says her husband came up with the idea - after seeing something similar in beer.

After about two months perfecting the formula - it was time to get to work.

On production day - 10 bottles got filled every 15 seconds.

“We just had to adapt the process to a degree to make sure we weren’t - like I said - getting glitter into our equipment so we’re actually adding the sparkle after we’re filling,” says Zak Hayward, Director of Operations at Runamok.

The Runamok team says they created the sparkle syrup to boost morale during the pandemic -- but also to support sales.

“Our web sales, I would say, doubled in the spring but all of our wholesale accounts for things like gift stores and mom-and-pop stores just absolutely bottomed out. So between the two of them, we’re somewhere in the middle,” says Sorkin.

Earlier this year - they weren’t sure how production would be affected - as the pandemic hit right at the start of sugaring season.

Sorkin says the Vermont maple industry isn’t currently struggling -- but the pandemic is still sparking a lot of creativity.

“It’s really great l, actually, to see because we sort of knew all along that maple has a lot of potential to go in a lot of different directions and now I think just having other companies do it is broadening people’s tastes,” says Sorkin.

The sparkle maple syrup will be available starting September 1 — until they run out.

