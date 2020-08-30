Advertisement

Sparkling maple syrup makes breakfast a little sweeter

Runamok Maple in Fairfax has added a sweet new item to its lineup-- Sparkle Syrup.(WCAX)
By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont maple supplier puts a sparkly twist on breakfast.

Runamok Maple in Fairfax is releasing its newest edition product called Sparkle Syrup.

“It’s been a really rough year and people needed something that’s just a little goofy and a little bit fun,” said co-owner Laura Sorkin.

Sorkin says the shimmery substance is made of pearlescent mica, an edible FDA-approved glitter.

Sorkin says her husband came up with the idea after seeing something similar in beer. After about two months of perfecting the formula, it was time to get to work.

Director of Operations Zak Hayward says on production day, 10 bottles got filled every 15 seconds.

“We just had to adapt the process to a degree to make sure we weren’t -- like I said -- getting glitter into our equipment so we’re actually adding the sparkle after we’re filling,” Hayward said.

The Runamok team says they created the sparkle syrup to boost morale during the pandemic but also to boost sales.

“Our web sales-- I would say-- doubled in the spring but all of our wholesale accounts for things like gift stores and mom-and-pop stores just absolutely bottomed out,” she said. “So between the two of them, we’re somewhere in the middle.”

Earlier this year, they weren’t sure how production would be affected, as the pandemic hit right at the start of sugaring season. Sorkin says the Vermont maple industry isn’t currently struggling, but the pandemic is still sparking a lot of creativity.

“It’s really great, actually, to see because we sort of knew all along that maple has a lot of potential to go in a lot of different directions and now I think just having other companies do it is broadening people’s tastes,” Sorkin said.

Sparkle Syrup will be available starting September 1 until they run out.

