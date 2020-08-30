Advertisement

The Great Vermont Picnic wraps up

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Rather than host its annual dinner celebrating locally-sourced foods, this year, the Vermont Fresh Network invited everyone to take to social media throughout the month of August.

The organization prompted residents to buy and picnic with locally-sourced products, and post photos to social media platforms with #vermontpicnic. The Mad River Taste Place in Waitsfield works closely with the Vermont Fresh Network. They only offer Vermont-made goods and even have a mural above their store showing the Great Vermont Picnic. Store founder Robin Morris says the business’s mission matches the goal of the Great Vermont Picnic. He says after just one trip, most visitors start buying Vermont goods out-of-state.

“That’s the good news for Vermont, because then they start buying the product in Boston and New York,” Morris said. “We’re increasing our exports for our great cheeses and meats and other products.”

Morris says he’s unsure if the Vermont Fresh Network will hold the event for a full month next year but believes the extra time this year was beneficial.

