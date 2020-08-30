Advertisement

Town Cobbler calling on community to bring in shoes

John Welsh owns the sole cobbler shop in Chittenden County -- in fact, it's one of three left in the state.
John Welsh owns the sole cobbler shop in Chittenden County -- in fact, it's one of three left in the state.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Try to remember the last time you took a trip to the cobbler... for many of us, it might have been a while, if ever.

One Chittenden County cobbler is asking the community to consider bringing in some old shoes.

Elissa Borden took a trip to his Williston shop to find out more.

John Welsh owns the sole cobbler shop in Chittenden County - in fact, it’s one of three left in the state.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and we’ve done alright. We’ve been through some other pandemics and stuff, bad times, times are tight, and people like their grandfathers and their mothers and fathers they get stuff repaired,” says Welsh.

But that seems to be a dying trend in Vermont, and around the country.

“The last year, we didn’t do so good because the economy was going so well that people were buying new and throwing their shoes in the landfill,” says Welsh.

Not only do thrown away shoes hurt his business, but John says it hurts the planet. He claims shoes take 70 years to decompose.

But environment aside, John is a business owner... and with business hit additionally because of the pandemic, he’s asking the community he’s served for over 20 years, to help him.

“We’re starting to get some movement, but what I need to do is let people know that we’re here. If we don’t get up there, I don’t know how long we’ll stay in business.”

So he wrote a letter, and he gives it to everyone that comes into the shop... asking people to check their closets, and bring him things that need repair.

“There’s nothing we don’t do here, there’s nothing I can’t do. I mean, we’re good at what we do,” he says.

It explains that he’s made a deal with his landlord, but with business at 50 percent, he’s operating on his retirement funds. He needs to hit 92 percent by fall, or he’ll have to close.

Plus, it says he’s offering one free square of toilet paper with each repair.

The letter made its way onto the internet, and reached a senior living facility in Florida, who reached out to John.

“They saw me on the internet somewhere, and would we be willing to do mail order? And I said yeah, that’s what I do I just mail shoes, to Hawaii, I’ve mailed them to all over the country,” says Welsh, who is also the cobbler in charge of repairing Dankso shoes.

But for now, the former Marine, mercenary, and police chief turned cobbler is calling on Vermonters to bring in shoes, bags, belts, anything that needs ’heeling.’

“Right now I need all the help we can get, if stuff comes in, we stay in business, you know?”

The Town Cobbler is located in the Taft Corners Shopping Plaza in Williston.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community members build beds for Chittenden County kids going without

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
Some kids without a bed in Chittenden County won’t have to sleep on the floor much longer.

News

Runamok Maple offering new product to add some pow to pancakes

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
They say all that glitters is not gold. And that’s true. In this case - it’s maple syrup.

News

What to do Sunday, August 30th

Updated: 32 minutes ago
What to do Sunday, August 30th

News

UVM COVID testing ramps up as students move in

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
COVID testing is continues today at the University of Vermont for new and returning students.

Latest News

News

North Country woman dies in house fire

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A structure fire in the North Country has killed one.

News

Champlain welcomes students to campus amidst COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Another few hundred college students are arriving in Burlington this weekend.

News

Jericho Historical Society projects costs for Old Mill renovation

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The Jericho Historical Society says it needs help renovating the Old Red Mill.

News

Jericho Historical Society projects costs for Old Mill renovation

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Jericho Historical Society is looking for donations to assist with renovating the Old Red Mill.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: 16 hours ago
WCAX Saturday 6 p.m. News

News

Champlain welcomes students to campus amidst COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
Champlain welcomes students to campus amidst COVID-19