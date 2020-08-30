What to do Sunday, August 30th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Sunday.

Log Pulls, Horse races, Re-enactments, and food. That is what the debut of the Justin Morgan Historical marker will bring today. This is a showcase of the history of an american horsebreader, composer and teacher. This will be an outdoor event, as well as a virtual one. The event will be streamed live online to watch from home.

If you are looking to go in-person it starts at 11am, and it on 133 Snow Road, in Brookfield Vermont. If you want to learn more, or have access to the live link click here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/238117130565144/?multi_permalinks=316970799346443¬if_id=1594381148341233¬if_t=feedback_reaction_generic

The show must go on. Island Stage is keeping theater alive by adapting to performing during a pandemic. Stalwart company in South Hero, Vermont will present Summer Soliloquies: An Evening of Monologues and Music.

Today from 5:30-7:30pm, at Snow Farm Winery, 190 West Shore Rd, South Hero, Vermont. This theatre going experience will be similar to Shakespeare’s back in the day, with an outdoor setting, contemporary music, and classic monologues. Tickets are $10, and are available at the door, as well as online.

For more info and tickets follow this link: Islandstage.org and/or snowfarm.com for more information, updates and for tickets

Kids or Teens may have a strange gap at the end of their summer this year to start of their school year. Vermont Natural Resources Council has something to keep them creative and busy today. “Visualize Vermont: An Art Contest!”

There are three age categories: 8 and under, 9-12, and 13-17. They are looking for paintings, drawings, collage, and other media that display the artist’s favorite: place in vermont, outdoor activity of any season, or what they want the future to look like. The youth can submit original artwork for a chance to win a 50 or a 25-dollar gift certificate to a local bookstore, art supply store, or bakery of their choice! They will also get the chance to appear in the 2020 year-end brochure.

The deadline is today. For submission details, or any other questions click on the link or contact info below:

https://vnrc.org/artcontest/ please contact Colin Keegan, Membership and Outreach Coordinator, at ckeegan@vnrc.org

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.