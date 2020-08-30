Advertisement

YCQM AUG. 30, 2020

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s dairy business innovation center gets a big boost in funding thanks to a federal grant. What the money will be used for and how Vermont will collaborate with its neighbors to help the dairy industry in the northeast? Plus we speak with Vermont State Police Fair and Impartial policing director Gary Scott on new traffic data. They say some racial disparity gaps continue to widen, we ask why and find out what’s being done to change the curve.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Big turnout for bed building event

Updated: moments ago
|
By Erin Brown
Some kids without beds in Chittenden County won’t have to sleep on the floor much longer.

News

Community members build beds for Chittenden County kids going without

Updated: moments ago
Some kids without a bed in Chittenden County won’t have to sleep on the floor much longer.

You Can Quote Me

YCQM Aug. 30, 2020

Updated: 24 minutes ago
YCQM Aug. 30, 2020

News

Mystery seeds continue to come in mail

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Mystery seeds are still arriving in people’s mailboxes.

Latest News

News

Sparkling maple syrup makes breakfast a little sweeter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Put a little pow on your pancakes! That's the idea behind the newest creation at Runamok Maple.

News

Preservation Trust of Vermont receives a $75,000 Grant

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Preservation Trust of Vermont is set to receive a $745,000 grant from the National Park Service

News

Religious organizations confront Vermont past

Updated: 4 hours ago
Religious organizations confront Vermont past

News

Fatal Fire in the North Country left a woman dead

Updated: 4 hours ago
Fatal Fire in the North Country left a woman dead

News

Community members build beds for Chittenden County kids going without

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Some kids without a bed in Chittenden County won’t have to sleep on the floor much longer.

News

What to do Sunday, August 30th

Updated: 5 hours ago
What to do Sunday, August 30th