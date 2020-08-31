Advertisement

$110 SeaWorld Orlando passes cover rest of 2020, all of 2021

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.
Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.(Source: AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – SeaWorld Orlando hopes to make a splash with a ticket deal during the pandemic.

For $110 a person, the Central Florida theme park allows unlimited visits for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021.

“We have worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards,” the SeaWorld website says.

“These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.”

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meadowbrook Healthcare gets the greenlight for outdoor visits

Updated: moments ago
Classes start at UVM with mix of in-person and remote learning

News

Meadowbrook Healthcare gets the greenlight for outdoor visits

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Residents at Meadowbrook Healthcare can now have in-person, outdoor visits with their loved ones.

News

Vermont tourism industry suffers a big hit from COVID

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Vermont’s summer tourism season is coming to a close as kids return to school. So how big of a hit did Vermont take this summer? Our Calvin Cutler takes a look at how the state’s tourism industry is holding up.

News

Bhakta envisions debt-free, work-ag school at Green Mountain College

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Green Mountain College has a new owner, but the name is staying. Our Olivia Lyons spoke with the new owner and his details on his plans.

News

Shooting investigation in Mount Holly

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A shooting investigation in Mount Holly, that sent a 27-year-old to the hospital, is continuing.

Latest News

News

Woodside set to close October 1

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Woodside is shutting down on October 1. That’s according to the Vermont Department of Children and Families, which runs the Juvenile Rehabilitation Center. Woodside was the state’s only juvenile detention center for years. Now, the one person lodged there is at another facility. Commissioner Sean Brown with the Department for Children and Families said it’s going to stay vacant because they’re shutting it down.

News

Woodside set to close October 1

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Woodside is shutting down on October 1. That’s according to the Vermont Department of Children and Families, which runs the Juvenile Rehabilitation Center.

News

City Hall Park on schedule to open in October

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The City Hall Park project is close to completion according to the Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Department.

News

Shooting investigation in Mount Holly

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
A shooting investigation in Mount Holly, that sent a 27-year-old to the hospital, is continuing.

News

Vermont tourism industry suffers a big hit from COVID

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont's summer tourism season is coming to a close as kids return to school. So how big of a hit did Vermont take this summer? Our Calvin Cutler takes a look at how the state's tourism industry is holding up.