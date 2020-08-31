3 Vermont DMV locations reopen to appointments

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Registrations have been backlogged for weeks and new drivers have had to put their driving tests on hold, but that’s all about to change.

After months of waiting and frustration, three Vermont DMV locations have reopened their doors. But it’s only locations in South Burlington, Montpelier and Rutland.

Working to clear up customers who have been waiting months is going to be the DMV’s top priority.

“The Department of Motor Vehicles is excited that we’ve been able to bring the in-person transaction services back to Vermonters,” Vermont DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli said.

The in-person services will be by appointment only and you have to make your appointment online. If you do not have internet access or have difficulties with the website, Minoli said there will be additional staffers on the phones to help folks set up the appointments that they need.

