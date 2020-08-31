Advertisement

Akwesasne Mohawk Casino says it lost millions from pandemic

The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort opens back up after months closed down
The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort opens back up after months closed down(Kelly O'Brien)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 31, 2020
HOGANSBURG, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino took a big hit being shut down for five months.

The casino says it doesn’t give out finance information, like its yearly revenue, but says it lost millions from being closed.

It is the largest employer on the reservation and let go of roughly 700 people, leaving a staff of about 100 employees to maintain the casino.

Employees are slowly being hired back as more venues reopen at the casino.

Monday marks opening day but there are some changes that have been made. No alcohol and smoking inside, no overnight staying, and no table top games or bingo.

The casino says it will start lifting restrictions in the next four to six weeks if they don’t see any spike in cases.

