Are mailed mystery seeds an effort to improve online ratings?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Unwanted seeds are still arriving in the mail. Our Ike Bendavid first told you about this over a month ago. He has an update.

Experts say more than 250 people in Vermont have received the seeds. And even though state and federal officials have been investigating for weeks, they still don’t know exactly where they’re coming from or why they’re being sent.

“People are still receiving packages of seeds in the mail,” said Cary Giguere of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

Giguere showed us just a few of the seeds Vermonters are receiving. They come in different shapes and sizes. And they’re not just coming to Vermont. People all over the country are getting them.

The USDA is investigating. Most of the seeds that have been tested turn out to be vegetables, herbs or flowers. But not all of them!

“USDA has identified three federally listed noxious weed seed packages,” Giguere said.

Steve Cash is also with the Agency of Agriculture. He has been out in the field picking up seeds from Vermonters.

“They are generally appreciative,” he said. “Receiving unsolicited mail that contains unknown things in it is strange by itself.”

Cash says because people are stuck at home this summer, they took the time to call the state or the USDA rather than just throw out the seeds.

“I think generally when you are in a particular environment longer, you notice more things in that environment, you pay more attention to them,” Cash said.

But where are the seeds coming from and why? Officials are still trying to figure that out.

“They are originally thought to have come from China but we are seeing other countries of origin, as well,” Giguere said.

But as for why-- it’s believed that most people who are sent the seeds bought seeds before and the extra random seeds are sent to get a higher delivery rating online, even if they were never even ordered.

“The current theory is still that it’s an opportunity to improve a company’s star rating on an e-commerce site,” Giguere said.

And these unwanted seed deliveries are still happening. If you get some in your mailbox, don’t plant them. Hold on to them and call Vermont agriculture officials or the USDA instead.

