Artistic hand-sanitizing stations

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) Hand-sanitizing stations with art and music are welcoming patrons into some Brattleboro businesses and reminding people to take public health precautions during the pandemic.

The Handy Stations are part of Open Artful Streets, an initiative of the Human Connection Project and Brattleboro Housing Opportunities.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the hope is that other communities will begin using them as well.

