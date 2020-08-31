Advertisement

Ausable Valley Central School District swaps to remote learning

Ausable Valley Central School District made the switch to remote learning just one week before classes start(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. (WCAX) -Another school district in Essex County, New York, is moving to remote learning because of the outbreak at Essex Center Nursing Home.

In a Facebook post, Ausable Valley Central School District Superintendent Paul Savage, says all kids will be remote for the first month of school and then move to hybrid learning.

Important Message from AVCS Superintendent Paul Savage: After much painstaking consideration, review, and...

Posted by AuSable Valley Central School District on Thursday, August 27, 2020

This is for all grades pre-K through 12.

Meanwhile, the cluster at the Essex Center is now up to 84 cases dating back to June -- including 45 residents -- six of those residents died.

